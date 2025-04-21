From remittance to relevance

At an airport terminal before sunrise, amid the quiet shuffle of luggage and the soft murmur of announcements, a green passport often stands out not just by color, but by the story it holds. Each Pakistani who leaves home for distant shores does not simply migrate; they carry with them fragments of the country its dreams, struggles, and hopes. What often goes unnoticed in national discourse is now finally being brought into the spotlight. The Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025 is not just an event it is a long-overdue acknowledgment of those who left not out of disloyalty, but out of determination to give back from afar. This gathering isn’t a formality it’s a reclamation of connection, an initiative rooted in recognizing the profound relevance of Pakistan’s global ambassadors. With 8.8 million Pakistanis spread across continents from the 2.6 million in Saudi Arabia to the 1.5 million in the UK and half a million in the US, the diaspora is not a footnote in our story; it is a vital chapter. Moreover, for the first time, the state is extending a hand not just to receive, but also to understand.

Behind every remittance is a human story, often of sacrifice. In just 2024, Pakistani overseas workers sent back $21.5 billion; a staggering lifeline for our economy. Saudi Arabia alone contributed $7.29 billion, followed by $6.15 billion from the UAE, $4.71 billion from the UK, and $3.44 billion from the United States. These figures are not just statistics; they represent the quiet endurance of millions who work in foreign lands yet think of home in every decision they make. Over 3.27 million Pakistanis have left the country in the past five years seeking opportunity 1.8 million to Saudi Arabia alone. Yet, they have not left behind their identity. The 2025 Convention marks a turning point: it is a shift from viewing these people as mere remittance senders to recognizing them as partners in national development. What makes this effort unprecedented is its inclusivity over twenty government ministries and institutions have established stalls, not for show, but for meaningful engagement. Overseas participants, many of whom chose to stay in their native towns rather than luxury hotels, are doing more than attending an event they’re reaffirming their unshakable bond with their homeland.

Despite the overwhelming positivity, isolated voices have tried to malign this initiative with unwarranted skepticism. Yet the diaspora’s eager participation has proven the cynics wrong. This Convention is more than celebration; it is a conversation. It addresses grievances, discusses opportunities, and opens doors for long-neglected diaspora voices to influence the nation’s future. And at the heart of this message was a voice that rose above protocol and spoke straight to the soul: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. Known for his clarity, discipline, and emotional strength, the COAS delivered not a routine address, but a call to unity grounded in spiritual and constitutional integrity. Quoting verses from the Qur’an most notably Surah Al-Hujrat and Surah Al-Ahzab he urged citizens to verify before vilifying, to investigate before spreading misinformation. “When someone brings you a story, investigate it,” he said, reminding Pakistanis at home and abroad of the moral decay caused by unchecked digital propaganda. His warning to those who dream of subverting state institutions with mere numbers was unequivocal: “Even your next ten generations won’t be able to do that.”

What stood out wasn’t just the COAS’s message, but the way it was delivered and received. The diaspora, often disillusioned by political instability and misinformation, found in him a credible and commanding figure one who speaks not just with rank, but with resonance. It underscored that the Armed Forces are not a distant entity; they are integrated, resolute, and working in unison with the people. The Army is not here to dominate but to defend, not to dictate but to partner. The attempt to draw lines between the people and their defenders has failed spectacularly because voices like General Munir’s do not speak from echo chambers they echo the nation’s pulse. His reference to spiritual texts further humanized the state’s perspective, aligning patriotism with faith, resilience with dignity. In a time where trust is as rare as truth, the COAS’s words felt less like a speech and more like a reassurance one the diaspora sorely needed.

In the bigger picture, the Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025 is not just a political exercise; it is a moral and strategic pivot. Pakistan is finally reimagining its diaspora not as exiles or benefactors, but as collaborators. These are citizens who bring with them not just dollars, but ideas, experiences, and innovations. The Convention’s real success will not be measured by media coverage or photo ops. It will be seen in how many policies are reformed, how many doors are opened, how many dreams are realized. If this momentum translates into long-term mechanisms such as advisory bodies, electoral rights, diaspora investment facilitation boards, and digital governance channels then Pakistan will not just be celebrating its overseas community, it will be evolving with it. These global citizens are not fringe elements. They are the veins of a new Pakistan one that doesn’t just ask what you can send, but asks what you can shape. The Convention is just the beginning. What follows must be continuous listening, inclusive decision-making, and above all, trust that goes both ways.

In an age where countries rise not just by what happens within borders, but by the strength of their global networks, Pakistan has finally taken a bold step in the right direction. The diaspora is no longer just a lifeline it is a life-force. The Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025 marks the moment when a nation paused, turned back to those who never turned their backs on it, and said, “We see you. We hear you. Let’s build together.” If sustained, this isn’t just a political milestone, it’s the beginning of a national renaissance.

The author is an independent researcher who writes on issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having critical impact in these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com