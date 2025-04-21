Tiktoker Patloo arrested at dubai airport amid controversy

Pakistani TikToker Patloo has been arrested at Dubai International Airport. Social media influencer Rajab Butt confirmed this news in a recent video. Patloo was on his way to Qatar to meet Rajab when authorities took him into custody due to an ongoing online dispute.

The exact charges against Patloo have not been officially revealed. However, Rajab mentioned that a case has been filed against him in the United Arab Emirates. He chose not to share more details, citing the legal sensitivity of the situation, but expressed hope for Patloo’s release.

In light of these events, Rajab urged fans to stay calm and respectful. He specifically asked them not to target or defame any women associated with the issue. This is important to maintain dignity during such a sensitive time.

Patloo has faced controversies in the past. His ex-wife, Rabia, previously accused him of having extramarital affairs with multiple women. As this case unfolds, many are keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding him.