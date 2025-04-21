Progress made as Pakistan and Afghanistan address key issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Kabul over the weekend, improving trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. His trip aimed to resolve existing tensions related to various issues, including border control and refugee resettlement. However, security concerns remain unresolved, and a long-term commitment is still needed.

During the discussions, both countries agreed to eliminate tariffs on Afghan transit goods and simplify trade processes. This change will reduce taxes and help Afghan traders with financial processes. Dar’s visit also resulted in a commitment to finalize the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Agreement by June 30.

However, the concerns over Afghan refugees were significant. Afghan officials voiced issues regarding the treatment of refugees and the deportation process. Despite assurances from Islamabad that no refugee would be forced to leave without selling their property, tensions remain high due to fears of “miscreants” exploiting the situation.

Moreover, issues surrounding the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continue to pose challenges for both nations. Without the support of key Taliban leaders, including Siraj Uddin Haqqani, meaningful progress on security is unlikely. Both sides emphasized the need to address these security dilemmas to foster better cooperation moving forward.