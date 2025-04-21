UNRWA: 69% of Gaza under Israeli displacement orders amid rising crisis

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reports that 69% of Gaza City is currently under Israeli displacement orders. This alarming statistic reflects the worsening humanitarian crisis in the already devastated region. Between March 18 and April 14, the Israeli military issued at least 20 displacement orders.

UNRWA operates 115 shelters in Gaza, providing refuge for over 90,000 displaced individuals. Since the ceasefire’s collapse on March 18, around 420,000 people have been uprooted once again. The health situation is dire, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting over 51,200 deaths and nearly 117,000 injuries since Israel’s military campaign began in October 2023.

Recent attacks in the past 24 hours have resulted in at least 44 deaths and injured 145 people. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, and rescue efforts face significant challenges due to ongoing hostilities. Although a brief ceasefire and prisoner exchange occurred in January, Israel resumed its military actions in March.

UNRWA emphasizes the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid flow into Gaza. Israel has blocked aid deliveries since March 2. The situation has drawn international attention, with the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes and a genocide case pending at the ICJ.