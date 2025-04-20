Iranian CG meets Balochistan business community

The Iranian Consulate General in Quetta, AliReza Rajaee, visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and held discussions with President Haji Muhammad Ayub Marriani, Senior Vice President Haji Akhtar Kakar, and other members of the chamber.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and exploring practical steps to enhance bilateral trade between Iran and Balochistan, said a news release issued here by QCCI. During the visit, Consul General Rajaee assured the local business community of full cooperation and support from the Iranian government. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to promote economic partnerships in the region and expanding trade volume with Pakistan.

“Iran is serious about strengthening its trade relations with Pakistan.

The Quetta Chamber of Commerce can play a vital role in this effort, serving as a bridge between the two brotherly Islamic nations,” he said.

In response, the QCCI officials highlighted several pressing trade-related issues, including the clearance of goods-laden vehicles stranded at the Pakistan-Iran border, the establishment and revitalization of border markets, the need for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and the upgradation of the Taftan railway line.

They also stressed the importance of removing obstacles hindering bilateral commerce.

The Quetta business community urged that border trade be modernized to benefit traders on both sides. They expressed hope that the newly appointed Consulate General would play a significant role in resolving these challenges and facilitating smoother trade relations.