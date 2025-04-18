Study finds dangerous heavy metals in popular toothpaste brands

A recent study has revealed alarming levels of heavy metals in popular toothpaste brands, including those marketed for children. Conducted by the consumer advocacy group Lead Safe Mama, the investigation tested 51 brands and found that nearly 90 percent contained lead. Furthermore, 65 percent of the samples contained arsenic, almost half had mercury, and around one-third showed traces of cadmium.

Although the highest metal levels detected violated Washington state safety limits, they still fell within federal guidelines. Public health advocates criticize these limits as insufficient. Tamara Rubin, founder of Lead Safe Mama, expressed concern about this issue in 2025, stating, “It’s unconscionable.” She added that low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health issues, especially in children.

Brands identified with concerning levels of metals include Crest, Sensodyne, Tom’s of Maine, and Dr. Bronner’s, among others. So far, none of the companies have agreed to remove lead from their products. Some have sent cease-and-desist letters in response, while others claimed the results were insignificant, stating that lead naturally occurs in the environment.

Although some proposed laws aim to limit lead in children’s food, none currently address toothpaste safety. The contamination likely arises from common ingredients used in toothpaste formulations, such as hydroxyapatite and calcium carbonate. However, some brands, like Dr. Brown’s Baby Toothpaste, were found to be free of these harmful metals and did not include the questionable ingredients.