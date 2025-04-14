K2 Airways partners with Chinese firm for logistic cooperation

K2 Airways, Pakistan’s newest cargo carrier, is pleased to announce a landmark partnership with Kashi Commercial and Trade Logistics (Group) Co. Ltd, a leading logistics and trade company from China. The official signing ceremony was held in Karachi, in the presence of distinguished guests, including the Counselor General Mr. Li Yong of the Chinese Embassy Karachi and the Honorable Provincial Minister of Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

The ceremony marked a significant step forward in enhancing trade and logistics cooperation between Pakistan and China. Mr. Huang Fei Peng, General Manager of Kashi Commercial and Trade Logistics (Group) Co. Ltd, and Mr. Tariq Majeed Raja, CEO of K2 Airways Pvt Ltd, signed the agreement in a formal gathering attended by senior officials from both companies.

Mr. Tariq Raja, CEO of K2 Airways, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration aligns with our vision to revolutionize Pakistan’s cargo aviation sector and strengthen trade ties with China. Together with Kashi Commercial and Trade Logistics, we aim to provide seamless, efficient, and reliable cargo solutions that will benefit businesses in both countries.”

Mr. Huang Fei Peng highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, saying, “Pakistan is a key market for us, and this agreement with K2 Airways will enhance cross-border logistics efficiency. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to facilitate smoother trade flows and economic growth.” The event was graced by the presence of Honorable Minister of Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, who commended the initiative, emphasizing its potential to boost bilateral trade and create new opportunities in Pakistan’s aviation and logistics sectors.

This partnership marks another milestone for K2 Airways as it continues to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic development by bridging trade gaps and fostering international collaborations.