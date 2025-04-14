Woman killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Karachi

A woman was killed on Monday when a bus collided with a motorcycle near Orangi Town No 5, said police.

The woman’s body was transferred to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said they have arrested the bus driver and lodged a case against him. With this tragic incident, the number of people killed in bus collisions this year has reached 10.

The incident also adds to the alarmingly high number of deaths caused by traffic mishaps involving heavy vehicles in the megalopolis. As per reports, 85 people have lost their lives in accidents involving heavy vehicles in Karachi in just the first 104 days of this year.

The alarming rise in fatalities has sparked widespread public outrage and protests, with the public even resorting to torching heavy vehicles involved in accidents.

In one such incident last week, enraged citizens set fire to several dumper trucks at different locations after a speeding dumper truck crushed two motorbikes in the North Karachi area.

On Sunday, a mob set ablaze a vehicle involved in an accident in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area near Disco Bakery which resulted in one fatality.

The police later took the driver and three others into custody and further detained multiple people for setting the vehicle on fire.

The alarming traffic situation, coupled with the public outrage, has led to the Sindh government imposing a daytime ban on the movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi, coupled with stringent measures such as a 30-kilometre-per-hour speed limit for heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) operating in the city.

However, it seems that despite the ongoing crackdown and strict traffic rules, some citizens remain unaffected and continue to indulge in reckless driving.

In one such incident at Karachi’s Sea View, a speeding vehicle overturned and floated into the sea on Sunday morning, The News reported.

The incident took place in the early hours near Sea View, Darakhshan, where a white car, reportedly involved in drifting at a high speed, got out of control and flipped, eventually entering the sea.

No casualties were reported and Rescue 1122 teams retrieved the vehicle from the water. Whereas, according to Darakhshan SHO Shahid Taj the car owner has been summoned to the police station for further investigation.