Dumper crashes into 20 vehicles on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway

A speeding dumper crashed into nearly 20 vehicles near the Lyari Expressway toll plaza on Monday morning, in what commuters described as a major traffic violation and safety failure. The concrete dumper lost control reportedly due to brake failure, colliding with vehicles waiting in line at the toll booth. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, several cars sustained major damage, and panic spread among commuters at the site. Authorities have yet to release an official statement. Earlier in the day, the driver of a runaway dumper truck that evaded Karachi traffic police and endangered public safety on Sharea Faisal has surrendered and been arrested, police confirmed. The incident, captured in a widely circulated video, showed a dumper ramming a police vehicle and fleeing the scene. The footage sparked outrage online and prompted a citywide crackdown on dumpers and heavy transport vehicles. According to police, the arrested driver claimed he was being chased by motorcyclists and feared his vehicle would be torched – a response to recent mob violence triggered by road accidents involving heavy vehicles.