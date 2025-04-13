Man arrested for bomb threat near coachella festival

Police arrested a Santa Monica man on Saturday for allegedly making a bomb threat near the Coachella Music Festival. The incident happened during the festival’s opening weekend, which drew over 100,000 people.

According to Cathedral City Police, 40-year-old Davis Darvish approached security at Agua Caliente Casino and made the threat. The casino is located about 17 miles from the Coachella venue and quickly alerted authorities.

Officers tracked Darvish’s Tesla using license plate recognition technology. Palm Springs police found the car and arrested him around 12:11 p.m., just over an hour later.

Thankfully, no explosives or weapons were found on Darvish or in his vehicle. He is being held at John Benoit Detention Center with bail set at $1 million. The case is still under investigation.