PCB launches motorcycle giveaway to attract fans to PSL 10

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new lucky draw scheme to boost attendance at HBL PSL 10 matches. Fans can now win a motorcycle by attending games and entering a draw through a mobile app.

To join the lucky draw, ticket holders need to scan the QR code printed on their match ticket. One motorcycle will be given away in each match, adding excitement for those attending in person.

This move comes after poor crowd turnout in the first three matches held in Rawalpindi and Karachi. So far, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings have each won their opening games.

Next, PSL matches will shift to Lahore and Multan. The PCB hopes this reward system will fill seats and bring back the usual energy in stadiums.