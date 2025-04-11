Pakistani and Turkish firms partner to digitize cross-border trade

A new partnership between Pakistani and Turkish firms aims to transform cross-border trade through digital solutions. Galaxefi Solutions, a leading Pakistani digital freight management platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AsirDx, a Turkish tech company specializing in digital transformation. The agreement will see the Galaxefi platform integrated into Turkey’s logistics system.

The partnership was announced on Thursday when Galaxefi’s founder and CEO, Asif Pervez, and AsirDx Group CEO, Halil Sarıbaş, signed the MoU. The goal is to roll out Galaxefi’s platform across Turkey and eventually link it with the Turkish Single Window system, a national trade platform. This will help streamline logistics and improve efficiency in cross-border trade.

Galaxefi’s CEO, Asif Pervez, emphasized the importance of the Turkish market in regional and global logistics. He said that this collaboration would be crucial for creating a unified, digital trade environment. Meanwhile, AsirDx’s CEO, Halil Sarıbaş, expressed excitement about working with Galaxefi to improve transparency and trade efficiency.

In addition to its work in Turkey, Galaxefi is also planning to integrate its platform with Pakistan’s Single Window system. This will further enhance trade connectivity between the two countries. The partnership positions Pakistan and Turkey as leaders in the digital transformation of global trade.