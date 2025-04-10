Rahim Khetran’s artistic work captivated guests at reception in UAE

Rahim Khetran’s artistic work captivated guests at a reception held at Pakistan Embassy in UAE, says a message received here in Thursday.

He is an internationally acclaimed artistic photographer and visual anthropologist.

Mr. Khetran’s exhibition featured a carefully curated collection of artistic photographs-portraits, landscapes, and scenes from cultural life-that brought Pakistan’s diverse regions and traditions to life.

With his distinctive approach that merges visual anthropology with artistic photography, he offered attendees an immersive experience into the soul of Pakistan-its people, heritage, and natural wonders. Guests praised the exhibition as the standout moment of the evening, describing it as a “visually poetic journey across Pakistan.” His ability to humanize the narrative of Pakistan and celebrate its richness through artistic photography was recognized as both powerful and timely.

Importantly, it is worth mentioning that Mr. Rahim Khetran has collaborated with the Paris-based art gallery Galaxy Art, which actively promotes his artistic work in France and across Europe.

This international partnership not only elevates Mr. Khetran’s presence on the global art stage but also continues to introduce the cultural vibrancy of Pakistan to audiences across the continent. The Pakistan Embassy lauded Khetran’s role in fostering cross-cultural understanding, stating, “His artistic photography is a bridge – connecting people to the heart of Pakistan beyond borders, through stories only the lens can tell.”