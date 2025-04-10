Lahore high court launches integrated criminal justice system

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has launched the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) to boost transparency and efficiency. This new system allows users to access documents from the First Information Report (FIR) to final decisions with just one click. Right now, it is a pilot project in Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum inaugurated the ICJS, representing a big step in digitizing the legal process in Punjab. Key officials, like the Punjab Inspector General of Police and the Prosecutor General of Punjab, praised her leadership. They acknowledged her important role in bringing the system to life.

At the launch event, Chief Justice Neelum called the ICJS a “revolutionary” advancement. She said it addresses major issues, such as the backlog of cases not submitted to the courts. This system will reduce delays and improve the judicial process.

Overall, the ICJS aims to improve cooperation among law enforcement, prosecutors, and the judiciary. Officials believe this will speed up the criminal justice process in Punjab and bring more transparency for everyone involved.