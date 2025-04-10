Pakistan embraces bitcoin mining and AI data centres with surplus power

Pakistan is shifting its focus towards Bitcoin mining and AI data centres. The country plans to use surplus electricity for these ventures. Bilal Bin Saqib, the head of Pakistan’s Crypto Council, announced that discussions with mining firms are already underway. This move aims to address challenges in the energy sector, including high electricity tariffs and excess production.

Pakistan’s energy landscape is complicated by the rapid growth of solar energy. Many consumers are exploring alternative energy solutions to lower costs. Saqib explained that the location of the mining centre will depend on where excess power is available. This strategic decision will help maximize the use of surplus energy.

Notably, Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, has joined as a strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council. His role includes offering guidance on blockchain infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. Despite his past legal issues, Zhao’s involvement is expected to boost initiatives in digital currency and mining.

Saqib highlighted that Pakistan has 15-20 million crypto users and ranks among the top 10 global adopters. He envisions creating regulatory sandboxes to encourage innovation in fintech. Moreover, upskilling the youth in blockchain and AI could enhance job opportunities and would position Pakistan as a global tech talent hub.