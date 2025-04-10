Mohammad Rizwan blames selection committee for Pakistan’s losses

Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has openly blamed the selection committee for the team’s repeated defeats. Speaking during a PSL captains’ press conference in Lahore, he said everyone knows the committee controls everything.

Former captain Babar Azam, now leading Peshawar Zalmi, refused to criticize team management in public. He said he gives advice privately, not in front of cameras. He added that Zalmi worked hard to fix past weaknesses in both batting and bowling to compete better this season.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi accepted responsibility for poor performances and said bowlers should not concede 200 runs. He added that if the team scores big, it’s the bowling unit’s duty to defend it. Despite recent struggles, he stressed the players are one team and will lift Pakistan’s cricket together.

Hasan Ali from Karachi Kings pointed out that playing on the field is harder than commenting from a box. Meanwhile, Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan hoped fans would enjoy quality cricket this season. PSL 10 starts tomorrow with a colorful opening ceremony in Rawalpindi. The first match is between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at 8:30 PM. A total of 34 matches will be played across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, with the final set for May 18 in Lahore.