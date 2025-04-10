Sheikh Rashid: I’ll speak when the time is right

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed hinted on Thursday that he will speak at the right moment. He made these comments while talking to the media after attending a court hearing in Islamabad.

During his remarks, Rashid expressed frustration over delays in his legal case. He mentioned that this was his third visit to court, but no hearing date has been set yet. He questioned why this situation continues.

Furthermore, Rashid explained that the court is not the place for detailed explanations. He stated, “When the time comes, we’ll speak. Right now, it’s not the season to speak.” His comments suggest he is waiting for a better opportunity.

In conclusion, Sheikh Rashid’s words signal that he has more to share but prefers to remain silent for now. He aims to address his concerns when the timing aligns with his strategy.