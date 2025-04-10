Kazakhstan joins TAPI project: Strengthening ties with Pakistan

Kazakhstan is set to officially announce its participation in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. This marks a significant step towards enhanced regional energy cooperation. The announcement came during a meeting in Islamabad between Kazakhstan’s ambassador and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

The high-level discussions focused on improving bilateral relations in key areas such as education, science, and technology. Both nations expressed a strong desire to deepen their strategic partnership. Magsi disclosed that they are finalizing several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting collaboration in the education sector.

Furthermore, Magsi welcomed Kazakhstan’s interest in developing institutional linkages. Notably, they discussed the proposal to establish a joint research center at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad. This initiative will strengthen educational ties between the two countries.

Additionally, the Kazakh ambassador highlighted the need for a conducive business environment. He proposed collaborative measures to address issues like smuggling. Kazakhstan views Pakistan as a crucial regional partner in achieving common goals of economic growth and scientific progress.