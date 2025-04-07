Landslide cuts off Leepa Valley from Muzaffarabad

The only road connecting Muzaffarabad to Leepa Valley, the Reshian-Leepa Road, has been closed due to heavy land sliding, cutting off the region’s land access. As a result, Leepa Valley has been completely disconnected from Muzaffarabad, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on both sides of the landslide-affected area, with long queues of vehicles stuck on the route.

According to the spokesperson of the Highways Division, machinery has been dispatched to the site, and the clearing operation is underway to remove the debris.

The local administration has assured that efforts are being made on a priority basis to restore the road as soon as possible and resume normal traffic flow.