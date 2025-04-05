How did ‘Qarz-e-Jaan’ become a turning point for Nameer Khan?

Rising star Nameer Khan has taken the Pakistani drama industry by storm with his powerful performance as Ammar Bakhtiyar in Qarz-e-Jaan.

Despite it being only his second project, he has managed to leave a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike. Nameer’s character, Ammar is far from your average hero-he’s a criminal with emotional depth, conflicted loyalties and a tragic backstory. Yet, audiences find themselves empathising with him. His on-screen chemistry with co-star Yumna Zaidi has especially stood out and fans are already shipping “Ammar and Nashwa” hard.

As he shares the screen with experienced actors such as Faisal Rehman and Yumna Zaidi, Nameer has demonstrated his ability to compete effectively. His intense expressions, gripping dialogue delivery and emotional range have become highlights of the drama.

In a recent appearance on Maliha Rehman’s show, Nameer opened up about how Qarz-e-Jaan helped him grow as an actor. He credited director Saqib Khan for guiding him throughout the project and helping him refine his craft. The encouragement didn’t stop there-Sajal Aly, his co-star in the upcoming project Main Manto Nahin Hoon, told him she had seen his scenes from Qarz-e-Jaan and praised his performance.

For Nameer, Ammar Bakhtiyar was more than just a character-it was a breakthrough opportunity. As an outsider in the entertainment industry, he knew that he had to pour his heart and soul into this role to make a mark. “I gave it my 100 percent,” he said during the interview, adding that he was learning every single day on set to bring realism to Ammar’s persona.

From being a relative newcomer to becoming one of the most talked-about young actors on TV, Qarz-e-Jaan has truly changed Nameer Khan’s career trajectory. With more promising projects on the horizon, this rising star is one to watch.