Punjab launches new roadside food bazaars to support local communities

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced plans to establish roadside food bazaars across the province. The initiative, called ‘Sahulat-on-the-go bazaars’, aims to make essential food items easily accessible to the public. During a recent meeting, the Chief Minister approved the project in principle and set a four-month timeline for its implementation.

The pilot project will first launch at 14 locations in Lahore. Key sites include Multan Road, Hanjarwal, and Faisal Town, among others. The plan includes setting up 816 stalls, which will offer uniform cottage-top shops for essential edible items. This project is expected to support local vendors and provide convenience to residents.

Moreover, the authorities will ensure cleanliness and security at the bazaars. They aim to create a pleasant shopping environment for all visitors. The government plans to eventually expand this initiative to every tehsil in Punjab to reach more communities.

In another discussion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised PML-N leaders for lowering electricity rates. She highlighted that the reduction would benefit both households and industries. This step is seen as a move to ease the burden of inflation and boost economic growth.