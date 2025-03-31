A 66-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Her Tenth Child

A 66-year-old woman in Germany has given birth to a baby. According to foreign media reports, 66-year-old Alexandra Hildbrandt gave birth to a son on March 19 at a hospital in Berlin. This is her tenth child.Doctors say the woman gave birth naturally, without the use of IVF (in vitro fertilization), and the baby is in perfect health, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

The report also mentions that Alexandra owns the Wall Museum in Berlin. Her first child was born in the late 1970s, and after the age of 50, she had eight more children. Her oldest daughter is 46 years old.

The woman says that having a large family is not only a beautiful thing but, more importantly, it is crucial for the proper upbringing of children.

In related news, in Uganda, a 70-year-old woman, Safina Namukweya, gave birth to twins in November 2023, though the process was made possible through IVF.

Regarding her ability to give birth at such an advanced age, Alexandra mentioned that she maintains a healthy diet, swims for an hour daily, runs for two hours, does not smoke, nor drink alcohol, and has never used contraception.

She further emphasized that society’s increasing negative view towards having children needs to change. If people spent more time with children, they would change their opinions. There should be more encouragement for having children.

This is not the first time a woman has given birth at such an old age.