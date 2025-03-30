JI chief slams Sindh govt over ‘poor governance’

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has stated that there is no sign of governance in Sindh, and Karachi has been turned into an abandoned city.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views on Saturday while speaking to media representatives after meeting and offering condolences to the bereaved family of Abdul Qayyum, his wife, and their newborn child, who lost their lives in the Malir Halt incident. Abdul Qayyum’s brother, Muhammad Razaq, the deceased woman’s father, Gul Rehman, and other family members were present during the meeting. Also present on the occasion were Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Munim Zafar Khan, Karachi Secretary Tofeeq-ud-Din Siddiqui, Airport District Emir Muhammad Ashraf, Sindh Assembly member Muhammad Farooq, and other party officials.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed deep sympathy and sorrow for the affected family and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased. He further stated that Karachi holds the distinction of being the country’s largest city and its commercial and economic hub, yet its citizens are deprived of basic rights.

Accidents happen all over the world but justice is ensured for the victims, he said. However, in Karachi, mafias have taken control, even supporting the government, leaving the city’s residents without their rights and security, he deplored.

He said Karachi is under the control of mafias, and rejected individuals have been imposed on the people of Karachi through Form 47. He said the citizens of Karachi are falling victim to deadly dumpers and tankers on a daily basis while tragic incident at Malir Halt has shaken the entire nation.

He demanded that justice and compensation be provided to the affected families of the Malir Halt tragedy, as well as to all those who have lost their lives due to heavy traffic, tankers, and dumpers across the city. He also called for immediate measures to curb these increasing fatal incidents. He further urged people across the country to fully support Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest at the IG Office in Karachi on April 5.