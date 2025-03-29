Saudi Arabia gears up for Shawwal crescent sighting to confirm Eidul Fitr

Saudi Arabia is preparing for the sighting of the Shawwal crescent to mark the start of Eidul Fitr. Ten observatories across the country are monitoring the sky to confirm the end of Ramadan. Experts predict the crescent will be visible for only 7-8 minutes, so quick confirmation is crucial.

At the Tumair observatory, sunset is expected at 6:11 PM, with the moon setting shortly after, at 6:19 PM. The sky is expected to be clear, and temperatures will reach 32°C, offering good conditions for moon sighting. This will help determine whether Ramadan ends on March 30 or 31.

Meanwhile, the International Astronomy Center has announced a partial solar eclipse, which occurred on March 29. This event covered up to 94% of the sun, visible in parts of the Arab world. However, experts confirmed that sighting the crescent on March 29 will be impossible, as the moon will set before the sun.

Based on calculations, many countries, including Saudi Arabia, will likely complete 30 days of Ramadan. As a result, Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on Monday, March 31. Some countries, following traditional moon-sighting practices, may celebrate Eid a day earlier on March 30.