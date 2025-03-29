DRAP takes action: Multiple pharmaceutical products recalled over quality issues

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a recall for several substandard pharmaceutical products. This decision follows complaints from the Directorate of Drug Control (DDC) Punjab regarding the quality of these medicines. The products affected by the recall include AMLO Shine 5mg tablets, Tyclan 400mg Powder for Injection, and Linco-HCL 600mg Injection, among others.

AMLO Shine 5mg tablets, manufactured by Sunshine Pharmaceuticals, Gujranwala, have been recalled due to quality concerns. Tyclan 400mg Powder for Injection, produced by MTI Medical (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore, and Linco-HCL 600mg Injection from Trigon Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore, are also part of the recall. Safemed Infusion 500mg and Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection 50mg, both produced by different companies, are included as well.

DRAP highlighted the potential risks of using these substandard products. They warned that these could lead to therapy failure and serious complications, especially for vulnerable groups. Vulnerable individuals, such as children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, are at particular risk.

The regulatory body has urged healthcare providers and consumers to remove these products from circulation immediately. DRAP continues to monitor the situation to ensure public safety and prevent any further harm.