Rohit Sharma set to skip England test series after champions trophy victory

Rohit Sharma is set to miss India’s upcoming five-match Test series against England. The India captain, who led the team to victory in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Reports suggest that Sharma will take a break from the red-ball format after his recent struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024.

Sharma’s performance in the BGT last year raised concerns, as he scored only 31 runs in five innings. He then rested for the fifth Test, sparking debates about his future in Test cricket. Despite this, Sharma had previously dismissed retirement rumors, clarifying that his decision to take a break was not permanent.

In response to external criticism, Sharma stated that his future in the format would not be decided by commentators or analysts. He acknowledged that life and cricket can change quickly but emphasized that his decisions would remain his own. Sharma remains focused on his return to form and is not stepping away from the game entirely.

With his availability uncertain, India’s leadership and batting lineup may see changes for the England series. This sets up an exciting contest for India’s upcoming tour, with new faces possibly stepping into key roles.