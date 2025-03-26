Net metering policy threatens solar energy growth

The recent amendments in Pakistan’s net metering policy pose a significant threat to the country’s renewable energy sector, potentially halting investments worth billions and depriving both industries and households of affordable solar energy. In the modern era, solar power has emerged as an essential solution for reducing energy costs, ensuring sustainability, and meeting the growing electricity demands of consumers. However, the proposed reductions in net metering tariffs may significantly impact this progress, making solar power less accessible for businesses and residential users.

This was stated by the participants of a ceremony of held to strengthen partnership with local distributors by a solar energy company. The global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions has reinforced its commitment to Pakistan’s renewable energy sector by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading distributors including Mesol, Diwan, NMC Group, and Premier Energy at Solar Pakistan 2025 exhibition.

The participants of the ceremony said that in response to these developments the globally recognized solar technology providers, have partnered with multiple companies in Pakistan to deliver cost-effective solar solutions. The objective of these agreements is to cater to the energy needs of industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, ensuring affordable and uninterrupted electricity supply. Industry experts warn that any policy shift that discourages solar adoption will have far-reaching economic consequences, particularly for industries already struggling with high electricity costs.

During a recent discussion, the CEO of a leading solar energy company Trina Solar highlighted the benefits of modern solar modules, emphasizing their ability to enhance energy production while reducing the overall cost of electricity. He stressed that for a developing country like Pakistan, energy sustainability is not just a luxury but a necessity for economic growth and environmental stability. To ensure a brighter future, he urged policymakers to formulate a balanced and progressive energy strategy that actively supports the renewable energy sector rather than hindering it.

Furthermore, he pointed out that a well-known Chinese company is already assisting Pakistan by providing advanced solar power systems designed to mitigate the impact of rising electricity prices. However, the government’s decision to lower the net metering tariff threatens to undermine these efforts. If implemented, this policy change will push affordable solar energy beyond the reach of households and businesses, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to escape the burden of expensive conventional electricity.