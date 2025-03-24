‘First aid training is essential to save lives in Pakistan’

First aid training is a vital skill that can save lives in emergencies. In a country like Pakistan, where healthcare services are often overwhelmed and emergency response times are slow, first aid training can play a crucial role in reducing the severity of injuries and preventing fatalities.

“First aid training helps prevent serious injuries or fatalities in emergencies. A person who has learned first aid can prevent the victim’s condition from worsening during common injuries, bleeding, broken bones, cardiac arrest, or electrocution,” Khurram Latif, Training Manager at the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh told Mehfooz Pakistan, a safety organization.

By equipping individuals with basic life-saving skills, first aid training not only empowers communities but also helps alleviate pressure on medical facilities. “A person who knows first aid will be able to play his role with confidence and skills in saving another person’s life even after professional help arrives,” he said, adding that it is essential for everyone to learn basic first aid.

Basic life-saving skills such as stopping excessive bleeding, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), or stabilizing a fracture, can make a significant difference before professional medical help arrives. “Respond rather than react in case of an emergency. Never delay provision of first aid and activating emergency response system,” he advises.

Pakistan frequently faces natural disasters such as floods and heat waves, while accidents and medical emergencies are common occurrences. Many deaths could be prevented if bystanders knew basic first aid. However, people are unaware of the importance of first aid training and how it can save lives. There is a common perception that medical emergencies should only be handled by doctors or paramedics. This lack of awareness prevents individuals from seeking training.

Latif said people need to be sensitized on the importance of learning first aid and how its benefits them and others around them. He said employers should ask a prospective employer on safety skills which will encourage them to seek first aid certifications. He said efforts are also being made to include first aid training in school curriculum and the impact will be seen in a few years.

Despite its importance, first aid training remains underutilized in Pakistan due to several challenges. Latif says compared to developed nations, Pakistan has a weak health infrastructure and lack of resources while the ambulance response time of 7-8 minutes is achieved. Therefore, it’s essential for every person to know basic first aid to reduce the burden on hospitals during emergencies.

Regarding the challenges facing by first aid providers, he said a law should be passed to recognize their efforts and stop law-enforcers from interference. He said the media should play a role in raising awareness so that first aid responders can perform their duties confidently and save lives rather than fear of arrest of being questioned.

First aid training is essential for reducing emergencies and saving lives in Pakistan. By promoting awareness, making training accessible, and addressing social and financial barriers, we can build a safer and more prepared society.