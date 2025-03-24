Eid weather forecast: Pakistan faces heavy rain, storms, and risk of hailstorms

Pakistan’s weather department has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms, and possible hailstorms in the days leading up to Eid-ul-Fitr. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) expects this wet spell to occur between March 25 and 27. Affected areas will include upper and central regions, with snowfall predicted in mountainous areas.

The rain and thunderstorms will impact areas such as Buner, Dir, Malakand, Swabi, Charsadda, Abbottabad, and Peshawar. Other regions like Karak, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan could also experience rain, hail, and snow in higher altitudes. Islamabad, Potohar, Murree, and Galiyat will see rainfall and light snowfall during the same period.

In Sindh, dust storms are expected on March 25 and 26, while Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Musa Khel, Chaman, and Mastung will receive rain. The PMD also warned of thunderstorms and hail, which could damage power lines and solar panels. Landslides are a risk in hilly areas due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

The Met Office has issued an alert for severe hailstorms in upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which may harm standing crops, especially wheat. Authorities have urged residents and farmers to take necessary precautions ahead of the expected weather disruptions.