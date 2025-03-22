25 Pakistani students jailed for attempting UK visa fraud

A court has sentenced 25 Pakistani students to jail for attempting to enter the UK using fraudulent visas. The students were accused of tampering with their passports to settle in the UK. The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad heard the case and ordered the students to be placed in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested an extension of the students’ physical remand. However, the court rejected the request and moved the students to jail. The case was presented before Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal.

Prosecutors claimed the students altered their documents to illegally gain access to the UK. During the court session, defence lawyers filed bail applications for the accused, which the court acknowledged. It set the next hearing date for March 24 to hear legal arguments.

The case has drawn attention to visa fraud, with the court taking steps to ensure justice. The legal process continues as both sides prepare for the next hearing.