Aurat march vs. Ahmed Ali Butt: The battle over gender roles and equality

In his latest podcast, Ahmed Ali Butt claimed the Aurat March movement was “heavily funded” to disrupt Pakistan’s family structure. He argued that feminism, as seen in the Aurat March, was manipulated to tax women and undermine traditional family roles. Butt’s views were widely criticized by activists, media figures, and fellow public figures like Frieha Altaf and Saim Sadiq.

Butt’s comments on feminism and Aurat March raised eyebrows, especially his claim that the true feminist movement originated in the “Rothschild era” to tax women. He also stated that women’s empowerment movements, including MeToo, were manipulated for ulterior motives. His dismissal of feminism’s goals and his portrayal of women’s roles in society sparked outrage among those advocating for gender equality.

Frieha Altaf and Saim Sadiq criticized Butt for his lack of evidence supporting his claims about funding and disrupting family values. Altaf explained that feminism seeks equality in all areas of life, while Sadiq demanded proof of the foreign funding Butt mentioned. Activists like Leena Ghani also challenged Butt’s views, pointing out the hypocrisy of criticizing women’s movements while benefiting from the work of powerful women.

Ultimately, Butt’s statements are seen as dismissive of the struggles women face in Pakistan. His comments ignore the real issues addressed by movements like the Aurat March, such as economic inequality, gender-based violence, and access to basic rights. Critics argue that Butt’s rhetoric perpetuates outdated gender roles and dismisses the need for true gender equality.