Massive underground structures found beneath Giza pyramids spark new theories

Scientists have made an exciting discovery beneath the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Using special radar technology, they found a large underground system stretching about two kilometers below the Pyramids. This challenges the common idea that the Pyramids were only built as tombs for pharaohs.

The study, led by scientists from universities in Italy and Scotland, revealed five similar multi-level structures connected by passageways near the Khafre Pyramid. They also discovered eight deep vertical wells that go down 648 meters, leading to two huge chambers that are cube-shaped, measuring 80 meters on each side.

These findings have sparked excitement and speculation online. Some people believe that the Pyramids may have been used for producing energy, not just as tombs. Historical figures like inventor Nikola Tesla and engineer Christopher Dunn have previously suggested that the Pyramids could harness the Earth’s energy in some way.

Social media users are buzzing with theories, claiming this could be one of the most important discoveries in recent times. Some even joke that it sounds like something from a movie, like National Treasure 3. For now, the secrets hidden beneath them remain largely unexplored.