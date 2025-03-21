Karachi unveils traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali procession

Karachi traffic police have announced a traffic management plan for the upcoming Youm-e-Ali procession. This event will take place on Saturday, March 22. It commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA). The main gathering will occur at Nishtar Park, with the procession beginning at 1:00 PM.

To ensure smooth movement, M.A. Jinnah Road will be closed to regular traffic from Guru Mandir to Tower. The traffic police will guide motorists along alternative routes to minimise congestion. The procession will travel from Nishtar Park, passing notable areas like Numaish and Empress Market before finishing at Hussainia Imambargah in Kharadar.

Additionally, the authorities have outlined alternative routes for commuters. Vehicles coming from Nazimabad should take Lasbela Chowk and Nishtar Road toward Garden. On the other hand, those traveling from Liaquatabad should head to Teen Hatti and Lasbela Chowk. Motorists from Hasan Square can divert via Kashmir Road to reach Society Light Signal.

Traffic from Jail Flyover will also redirect to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road. Vehicles on Shahrah-e-Quaideen should use Kashmir Road to bypass Numaish. Finally, commuters traveling from Jamshed Road to Guru Mandir can opt for Bahadur Yar Jang Road. Traffic police urge motorists to plan their journeys and follow instructions to avoid disruptions during the procession.