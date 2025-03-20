Zelensky confirms arrival of F-16s, dismisses Russian propaganda

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine has received a fresh batch of F-16 fighter jets, strengthening its defense against Russia. He dismissed Russian claims of shooting down an F-16, calling them false. Ukraine’s Air Force also refuted these reports, labeling them as propaganda.

The fighter jets arrived after months of international negotiations, with contributions from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium. These aircraft will play a crucial role in intercepting Russian missiles and drones while supporting Ukraine’s front-line operations. Kyiv continues to push for additional jets, aiming for a fleet of 128 F-16s to counter Russian air superiority.

Meanwhile, Zelensky was briefed on a 90-minute call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, where Putin reportedly agreed to a temporary 30-day halt on strikes against Ukraine’s power grid. Despite the ceasefire discussions, both nations accused each other of continuing attacks on critical infrastructure.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Ukraine’s defense ministry reported another overnight missile and drone attack, which killed one person and damaged two hospitals. Despite challenges, Ukraine remains determined to reclaim occupied territories and defend against Russian aggression.