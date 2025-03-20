Punjab modernises forensic science authority to enhance crime investigations

Punjab is making significant advancements in forensic science under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The government is modernising the Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) to improve criminal investigations. New laboratories will be established across the province to boost the effectiveness of forensic teams. Additionally, modern technology will be integrated into all criminal investigations.

To support these efforts, the provincial government has allocated Rs 8 billion. This funding will help set up labs in northern, central, and southern Punjab. The new labs aim to enhance investigation quality and ensure better prosecution in courts. Forensic teams will act as “First Responders,” reaching crime scenes quickly to gather evidence, especially during serious crimes.

Maryam Nawaz announced she will personally chair the Forensic Science Authority Board. The board will include key officials and five forensic experts. It will focus on streamlining operations and ensuring government support. These steps aim to improve criminal investigations while also enhancing evidence presentation in the judicial system.

Furthermore, Punjab introduced the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024. This act supports the establishment of the authority for efficient forensic investigations. The government plans to recruit trained personnel and incorporate modern tools in the investigation process. Maryam Nawaz emphasized that these reforms set a national example in strengthening the justice system.