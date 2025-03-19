DHA notice to Noor Bukhari gets mixed reaction, with majority backing the order

Former actress Noor Bukhari received a notice from the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for distributing food to the poor outside her home, inviting mixed reaction from people, with majority of them supporting the order.

Charity is a great virtue, but why it is at the cost of convenience of your neighbours, said a social media user.

There may be other alternatives to the food distribution, not necessarily making people line up at a house, said another.

One said, “You can’t even recite Quran in high sound beside a sleeping person. People’s comforts and ease should be in mind for any act no matter it is an act of charity.”

Noor posted the official notice on her Instagram Story, revealing that the DHA administration had warned her against continuing food distribution activities.

According to the notice, the practice was causing inconvenience to neighbouring residents, leading to complaints.

The housing authority instructed her to stop immediately, warning that non-compliance would result in further action under society regulations.

Reacting to the notice, Noor criticised her neighbours for opposing an act of charity.

She sarcastically wrote: “What great neighbours I have – feeling at peace after stopping food for the poor.

“I will arrange to distribute it elsewhere, but what have you gained, neighbour?”

Some users condemned the complaint, questioning why an act of kindness would be considered a disturbance.

Others argued that large-scale food distribution outside private residences could lead to safety concerns, traffic congestion, and sanitation issues.

A user said: “Distribute rations in an organised way without causing any chaos so that the neighbours do not suffer.”

Another wrote: “They have a right to do this. “You should keep in mind that your action of distribution may have caused noise which your neighbours aren’t comfortable with.”

Noor Bukhari, a former actress, model, and host, was a well-known name in Pakistan’s entertainment industry before she announced her exit in 2017.