KP cabinet approves Rs567.70m under hybrid security model

The 28th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair, said official handout issued here on Tuesday.

Besides, cabinet members, Chief secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Senior Member Board of Revenue and administrative secretaries, the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the meeting.

The Cabinet approved the draft “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing (Amendment) Act 2025” Bill which provides for bringing consistency in the decisions / judgments regarding Sentencing and better implementation.

The amendments clarity, and additions specifically relates to sections 17,18 & 20 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Act, 2021. The variation observed in Sentencing for a same crime in provisions where discretion was allowed had necessitated the amendment. The Bill also clarify the status of the employees of the Council, that has hitherto not been defined.

The Cabinet approved Rs567.70 million under Hybrid Security Model and procurement of different equipment for Police to enable it take over the full security management in Districts Buner and Upper Chitral within 15 days.

It is worth mentioning that the Apex Committee had decided to introduce Hybrid Security Model (HSM) for 6 Districts i.e. Buner, Swat, Upper Chitral, Mohmand, Khyber and Lakki Marwat.

The Hybrid Security Model where either Army or Police is in lead role thus complete hand-over of security to Police there. The procurement will include Arms & Ammunition, Plants & Machinery Transport and other assets.

The Cabinet directed to convene open kachehries with the general public of the area to objectively acquire the views of the stake holders for detachment of the two villages/mouzas Darshi and Mathokhiel from Tehsil Banda Daud Shah District Karak and attachment thereof with Thall tehsil of District Hangu.

The Cabinet also approved funds for clearing the liabilities of outsourced hospitals Daggar, Ghiljo, Mamad Gat, Mola Khan Sarai, Toi Khula and Darazinda, RHC Garamchashma and RHC Mastuj. It also approved establishment of Jawan Markaz in District Karak.

The Cabinet accorded approval to the appointment of non-official members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority.

The three years tenure of the seven (07) non-official members of the Authority had already expired on 3-09-2023. As per Section 5(4) of the Act, the Authority shall consist of 11 members including 08 non-official and 03 official members i.e. Minister Health, Secretary Health and Administrator of the Regulatory Authority.

As per Section 5, sub-sections (5 & 6) of the Act, Government may appoint one member against each specialty/field as non-official members for a period of three years. The Authority regulates, monitors and control all the transplantation of human organs and various committees under the Act. It recognizes medical institutions and hospitals for practice of operative surgery in transplantation of human organs.

The Cabinet approved Rs56.028 million and exemption of tendering process for Ramzan Dastarkhawan for FY 2024-25. The exemption from tendering/bidding process was granted under Section-14(1) (i) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KP-PPRA) Act 2012, Rules 2014 in the best public interest as normal procedure for procurement of food takes time.

Under the scheme during the month of Ramzan free Sahri and Iftaries are provided to all those individuals who are stationed with patients in DHQ and THQ hospitals etc.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Act, 2016 which aims at strengthening the working of the Commission. The Commission oversees implementation of laws, policies and programs related to women and propose new measures where there exist gaps.

The Cabinet also decided to avail the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) funding of US $30 million for Malakand Infrastructure Project if the Federal Government provided it as “grant” and not as “loan”.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of the construction of RCC Bridge connecting Jankass Barikot with Main Kumrat road, in Upper Dir in the upcoming Annual Development Programme.

The Cabinet allowed giving the already approved Rs7.0 million (2.5 million already approved and reimbursed and Rs4.5 million additional grant to Mst Shaheen Bibi, the mother of Mr Hasnain, who is undergoing Lungs Transplant abroad.