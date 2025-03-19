NASA heroes return: Butch and Suni land safely after nine months in space

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have safely returned to Earth after an extended nine-month mission aboard the ISS. Their SpaceX capsule re-entered the atmosphere, deployed parachutes, and splashed down off Florida’s coast. A pod of dolphins surrounded the capsule as the recovery team helped the astronauts exit, alongside NASA’s Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Their mission, originally planned for eight days, stretched for months due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. NASA eventually arranged for their return on a SpaceX flight. NASA officials praised the crew’s resilience, confirming they were never in danger despite media speculation. The astronauts adapted to their prolonged stay, assisting with research, spacewalks, and station maintenance.

Wilmore and Williams will now undergo medical evaluations at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Long-term space travel affects the body, causing muscle loss, bone density reduction, and vision changes. NASA will create a rehabilitation program to help them re-adjust to Earth’s gravity. Astronaut Tim Peake noted that the first few days back can be physically demanding.

Reflecting on their mission, Williams shared her excitement about reuniting with family and pets. She especially looked forward to feeling the ocean again. Despite missing holidays and family celebrations, both astronauts remained positive, embracing the challenges of space travel with dedication and resilience.