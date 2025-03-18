Brad Hogg faces backlash for mocking Rizwan’s speaking style

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has stirred controversy after a viral video showed him imitating Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan’s English-speaking style. In the clip, Hogg engaged in a mock interview with a content creator impersonating Rizwan, mimicking his speech patterns while discussing cricket. While some fans found the act humorous, others slammed it as disrespectful and offensive.

The video included exaggerated versions of Rizwan’s well-known phrases. Social media users quickly reacted, accusing Hogg of mocking a player whose first language is not English. Many criticized the ex-cricketer for his insensitivity, with some calling it “pure racism” and comparing it to colonial attitudes. Some Pakistani fans challenged Hogg to speak Urdu before mocking Rizwan’s communication skills.

The backlash reignited debates about cultural sensitivity in sports. Fans pointed out that cricketing talent, not English proficiency, should be the focus. Many emphasized Rizwan’s humility and commitment to the game, highlighting that his legacy as a cricketer far outweighs any language barrier. Hogg, who has spoken about mental health awareness, faced criticism for participating in a video seen as belittling a fellow professional.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s cricket struggles in 2025 have added to the discussion. Under Rizwan’s captaincy, Pakistan suffered defeats in key tournaments, including the Champions Trophy. The controversy over Hogg’s video has further fueled debates on how international players and media perceive Pakistani cricketers beyond the sport.