NASA to live stream spaceX crew-9 return after starliner setback

Due to a delay in the Boeing Starliner mission, NASA Crew-9 astronauts will return after nine months on the ISS. The return was moved up to Tuesday evening, March 18, following a meeting between NASA and SpaceX mission managers. They reviewed weather forecasts and decided this change would help avoid unfavorable conditions later in the week.

Onboard the Dragon capsule are NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. They are set to bring back valuable science research that has been conducted during their long-term stay in space.

Mission managers will closely monitor various factors for the return, including spacecraft readiness and weather conditions. The exact splashdown location off the Florida coast will be confirmed as re-entry approaches, ensuring a safe return for the astronauts.