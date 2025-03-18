Zarnish Khan asks for respect as she moves toward modesty

Zarnish stated, “I now wear the veil, and I request that my past photos should not be used.” She emphasised her decision and asked for understanding from her followers. She acknowledged that people are free to express their opinions but urged them to respect her wishes regarding her images.

In her message, she also extended warm wishes to her followers for a blessed month, referring to the ongoing Islamic month. This shows her commitment to her new path and the values she upholds.

Notably, Zarnish Khan left the entertainment industry after performing Umrah in 2023. Since then, she has deleted all her old images and videos from her social media accounts. She is now focused on leading a life aligned with Islamic principles.