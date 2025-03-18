Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth

He urged the youth to work diligently, honestly, and with commitment abroad, avoiding any actions that could bring disrepute to Pakistan.

He highlighted that providing education and development opportunities to the youth of Balochistan is the government’s top priority. “Given the unique challenges faced by the province, unemployed youth are vulnerable to being recruited by anti-state elements, making it imperative to restore their trust in the state through merit-based governance,” he added.

The CM instructed the Department of Labor and Manpower and BTEVTA officials to complete the process of sending the remaining trained youth abroad under this program by June of this year.

He also acknowledged the expression of happiness from the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, regarding the success of the program, stating that it will be a milestone in providing a bright future for the youth of Balochistan.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti advised the youth traveling abroad to make a pride for themselves through hard work and dedication, bringing honor to Balochistan and Pakistan. He emphasized that the government has invested public resources in providing training to the youth and ensuring job opportunities abroad. Therefore, any youth who returns before completing the designated period will be required to repay the expenses incurred on him.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the Advisor for Labor and Manpower, Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umarani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary of Labor, and Director General BTEVTA Tariq Javed Mengal for the successful implementation of the Youth Skills Development Program.

He assured that the government will continue such initiatives to ensure the youth of the province have access to the best opportunities for development and economic stability.

Earlier, the Provincial Advisor for Labor and Manpower, Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umarani, Chairman of the Education Foundation Zafar Qadir, and DG BTEVTA Tariq Javed Mengal also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the importance and progress of the program.

At the end of the ceremony, the CM handed over visas and necessary documents to the selected youth under the Chief Minister’s Youth Skills Development Program.