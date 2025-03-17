PIA makes a comeback: Flights to UK resume after eid

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will restart flights to the UK after Eidul Fitr, following the removal of a European Union ban. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, confirmed that flights from London and Manchester would resume first, with efforts to restore Birmingham routes as well. A special ceremony will be held to mark the occasion, with media invited.

PIA was banned from European airspace in June 2020 after a Karachi plane crash and revelations about fake pilot licenses. The EU lifted the ban earlier this year, allowing PIA to restart operations. The airline resumed flights to Paris on January 10, 2024, ending a four-and-a-half-year suspension. The UK flights are part of PIA’s phased return to international travel.

At the same time, PIA’s privatization process is moving forward, with several business groups showing interest. The Arif Habib Group, Taba Group, and YB Holdings are reportedly considering bids. Key meetings in Islamabad are discussing potential acquisition terms, as the government pushes to revamp the struggling national carrier.

With flights to the UK set to resume and privatization gaining momentum, PIA is taking steps toward recovery. Restoring European routes will boost the airline’s international presence, while privatization could improve financial stability. The upcoming relaunch is expected to strengthen PIA’s position in global aviation.