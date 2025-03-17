Zakir Naik in Pakistan: Meeting with Nawaz & Maryam raises eyebrows

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at their Raiwind residence. They reportedly discussed various matters, but no official statement has been released about the details of their conversation.

The meeting follows a recent controversy involving former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who faced backlash after meeting Dr. Naik. Hafeez shared photos from their meeting on social media, leading to criticism, especially from Indian users. Many questioned his decision to meet Naik, who is wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism.

Social media users linked the controversy to India’s stance on playing in Pakistan. Some argued that welcoming Naik reinforces India’s refusal to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Critics claimed this meeting adds to the reasons why India avoids cricketing ties with Pakistan.

As discussions around Dr. Naik’s presence in Pakistan continue, his meetings with public figures remain a topic of debate. While supporters defend his influence as a scholar, critics raise concerns over his legal troubles and political implications.