Achieving a polio-free Pakistan requires an integrated strategy: Kamal

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, visited the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Polio to assess the ongoing polio eradication efforts. The Minister was warmly received by EOC officials upon his arrival. During the visit, Provincial Coordinator Irshad Ali Sodhar briefed the Health Minister on the current polio situation in the province. He also provided updates on the ongoing vaccination campaigns and the challenges faced in ensuring complete immunization coverage. Expressing concern over vaccine refusals, the Health Minister requested a detailed report on families refusing vaccination.

Syed Mustafa Kamal acknowledged the dedication of frontline workers and district administrations in the fight against polio and emphasized the need for utilizing all available resources to eliminate the virus. “Polio eradication remains a national priority,” stated Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal. “Achieving a polio-free Pakistan requires a modern, integrated strategy that addresses all challenges.” The Minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting Sindh in its polio eradication efforts, especially in light of the four out of six polio cases this year being reported from the province. He expressed deep concern over the 43,000 parents in Sindh—nearly 42,000 in Karachi alone—who have refused to vaccinate their children. He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during the upcoming National Polio Campaign in April. “With the cooperation of parents, we can rid the country of polio once and for all,” he added.

The Minister also voiced concern over the persistent presence of the poliovirus in Karachi’s sewage samples, stressing the need for more effective community engagement and intensified vaccination efforts. “All stakeholders in Karachi are working together to devise a strategy that ensures no child is left unvaccinated,” said Provincial EOC Coordinator Irshad Ali Sodhar. The federal and provincial governments remain committed to taking all necessary measures to eliminate polio from Sindh and Pakistan, reinforcing their dedication to a healthier and polio-free future for all children.