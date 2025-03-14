Pakistan set to host ICC women’s cricket world cup qualifier in april

Pakistan will host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier from April 9 to 19, 2025. The matches will take place at two famous venues in Lahore: Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground. This tournament marks the sixth edition of the qualifier.

The competition features six teams, including four Full Members: Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies. They will compete against Associate Members Scotland and Thailand in a total of 15 matches. The top two teams from this tournament will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup later in 2025.

The already qualified teams are Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and host nation India. They earned their spots by finishing in the top six of the ICC Women’s Championship. Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies qualified based on their rankings, while Thailand and Scotland secured their places through the ODI Team Rankings.

Excitement surrounds the tournament, with notable matches scheduled. Key events include Pakistan versus the West Indies on April 14 and Pakistan facing Bangladesh on April 19. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed his enthusiasm, wishing all teams success in the lead-up to the World Cup later this year.