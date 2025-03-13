Pakistan, Denmark review $2bn maritime investment plan

Pakistan and Danish officials this week reviewed the progress of Denmark’s $2 billion investment in the South Asian country’s maritime sector.

As per a statement, the development occurred during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Pakistan, Jacob Linulf.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the implementation of the $2 billion investment plan under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between Pakistan and Denmark, read the statement.

The investment aims to modernize Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, enhance port efficiency, and promote sustainable practices in the shipping and logistics sector. The minister emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting how Danish expertise in maritime technology can contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and global trade competitiveness.

Moreover, the discussion also covered potential future investments in green shipping, renewable energy solutions for ports, and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime workforce, read the statement.

Beyond economic cooperation, the meeting also focused on strengthening cultural ties and promoting tourism between Pakistan and Denmark.

Ambassador Jacob Linulf expressed Denmark’s strong interest in expanding its footprint in Pakistan’s maritime sector and reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting sustainable and innovative solutions.

Pakistan’s maritime minister welcomed this interest and assured full cooperation in facilitating Danish investors.

Both sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of the MoU and explore further opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and cultural exchange, strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Denmark.

Pakistan, Oman

Pakistan and Oman officials held discussions on establishing a direct transportation and logistics connection between the two countries through sea routes, read a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

According to the statement, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, visited the Ministry of Communication, Transport, and Information Technology of Oman, where he held a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Minister Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali.

During the discussions, both sides expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in the fields of communication, transportation, and information technology.

The Pakistani minister emphasized the importance of leveraging the expertise of both countries to expand their physical and technological footprint in these key sectors.

Meanwhile, his Omani counterpart announced that the country would soon send a high-level delegation to Pakistan to work out the modalities of joint initiatives in communication, transport, and IT.

Al Mawali also underscored the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and social ties between Pakistan and Oman, stressing that it was time to translate these connections into tangible collaborative efforts across various fields.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening sea and air connectivity, alongside expanding cooperation in the IT sector, aiming to boost trade, economic opportunities, and technological advancements for mutual benefit, read the statement.