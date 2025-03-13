Pakistan accuses India of supporting recent terror attacks

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has accused India of being behind the recent terrorist attacks in the country. During a briefing in Islamabad, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed that the attacks were carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). He also stated that more than 400 passengers were briefly held hostage during this alarming incident.

Khan highlighted that intelligence reports suggested terrorists were in contact with their associates in Afghanistan. He emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing concerns over militant groups using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks. “We have repeatedly asked the Afghan interim government to stop organizations like the BLA from operating in Afghanistan,” he said.

The crisis began on Tuesday when separatist militants ambushed the Jaffar Express traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. They blew up the railway track and attacked the train with rockets. After a two-day operation, security forces managed to neutralize the hijackers and rescue passengers. Unfortunately, 21 hostages lost their lives during the standoff, but military officials confirmed that no civilians were harmed during the rescue operation.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that four brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice while trying to save lives. Their selfless efforts prevented further disaster, even amidst heavy threats, including suicide bombers among the attackers. The military, along with the Army, Air Force, and Frontier Corps, worked together to conduct the challenging and timely rescue operation.