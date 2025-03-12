Russian missile strike hits Ukraine amid ceasefire talks

A Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed a 47-year-old woman and injured nine others, officials confirmed. The attack damaged apartments, shops, administrative buildings, and an educational facility, causing widespread destruction. Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak shared details on Telegram, highlighting the devastating impact on civilians.

The strike came shortly after Ukraine agreed to support a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would now present the proposal to Moscow. Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has faced repeated Russian attacks since the war began. This latest assault further escalates tensions amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a separate attack, Russia fired three missiles at Kryvyi Rih and launched a strike on Odesa’s Black Sea port. The Odesa attack killed four Syrians and injured two others, including a Ukrainian citizen. Russian forces also targeted grain storage facilities and damaged the Barbados-flagged “MJ PINA” vessel, which was loading wheat for export to Algeria.

Meanwhile, a Russian airstrike on Dnipro caused one injury and damaged businesses, infrastructure, and private homes. The attack sparked multiple fires, but emergency teams have now brought them under control. As the conflict rages on, these strikes raise concerns over the effectiveness of ceasefire talks and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.