Fiza Ali’s statements on feminism spark public debate

Pakistani actress, singer and host Fiza Ali has found herself at the centre of an online debate after her recent statements on feminism and men marrying multiple times during a Ramzan transmission went viral.

The multi-talented celebrity, who is currently hosting a morning show alongside her Ramzan transmission, has sparked discussions with her views on women’s rights and Islamic teachings.

During the show, Fiza Ali spoke strongly against the popular feminist slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi,’ stating that feminists often support women who refuse to do household chores but fail to acknowledge the struggles of Hijabi and practising Muslim women. She remarked, “It is easy to support bold and fashionable women, but no one stands up for those who work for their families while adhering to Islamic values.”

Her comments on polygamy also made waves online. She argued that Islam does not make multiple marriages obligatory for men but only allows them in exceptional circumstances, such as protecting widows or divorced women in need. “Men here usually marry for lust. If you want a second marriage, then first divorce your wife. The concept of polygamy in Islam is for those who wish to protect someone without a guardian,” she asserted.

Fiza’s bold statements have divided social media. While many fans praised her for speaking out against polygamy and standing up for Hijabi women, others criticised her understanding of Islamic teachings. One user commended her, saying, “You spoke my heart and logically explained it.” However, a critic remarked, “Women with multiple marriages are ranting against polygamy.”

As the debate continues, Fiza Ali remains firm in her stance, proving once again that discussions on feminism and Islamic values remain a hot topic in Pakistan.